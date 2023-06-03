HAJJ HASSAN: THE TEAM THAT REJECTS DIALOGUE AND UNDERSTANDING CONTRIBUTES TO PROLONGING THE CRISIS

Head of the "Baalbek Hermel" bloc, MP Hussein Hajj Hassan, affirmed that "the election of the president of the republic is a national issue and a Lebanese sovereign matter," adding that assistance in electing a president is welcome, but threat and interference are rejected. The MP considered that the team that rejects dialogue and understanding contributes to prolonging the crisis, and this harms the interests of the Lebanese. Finally, Hajj Hassan deemed that the U.S. influence has begun to recede in the world, and there are signs of a new, multipolar world.

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon