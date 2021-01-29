Gutierrez To The Mercenaries: Leave The Libyans Alone, As They Are Able To Solve Their Problems If Left Alone

Washington- The UN Secretary-General, "Antonio Gutierrez," Called On Thousands Of Foreign Fighters And Mercenaries To Leave Libya Immediately, Saying, "Leave The Libyans Alone."

Gutierrez confirmed, in statements to reporters, quoted by Reuters news agency on Thursday, that the ceasefire is still in place, which the Joint Military Committee (5 + 5) had reached in Geneva during October of last year.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations added, “It is necessary for all foreign forces and mercenaries to move first to Benghazi, then to Tripoli, and from there they return and leave the Libyans alone, because the Libyans have proven that they are capable of solving their problems if left alone.

Source: Libya News Agency