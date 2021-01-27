GS5 wins the trust of Middle East consumers with a reputation built upon its strength

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — In selecting the 2020 “SUV of the Year” for the Middle East, the star SUV model GS5 produced by GAC MOTOR is undoubtedly one of the best choices. GS5 attracted widespread attention from the mainstream media in the Middle East with its stunning aesthetics and multiple features. Through excellent product quality and providing value beyond expectations, GS5 has greatly met the needs of consumers in the Middle East for mobile travel, attaining high levels of customer satisfaction.

The front grille of GS5 adopts GAC MOTOR’s unique “Flying Dynamics Grille 3.0” design concept, giving a strong visual impact together with its dazzling matrix LED headlights. The strong lines of its body contour display a steady and high-spirited attitude, complementing the owner’s temperament and taste.

GS5 adopts the new dual-zone air conditioner developed by DENSO, a world-class air conditioning system supplier. It provides a fast cooling, low noise, and comfortable air outlet experience. GS5 also has multiple safety features, integrating ESP electronic stability system, HBA emergency brake system, as well as HHC and HDC systems for uphill and downhill movement, respectively. These safety systems provide full coverage from prevention to protection.

Equipped with the third generation of GAC MOTOR 270T engine and Ericsson 6AT manual automatic transmission, it delivers a good user experience with fast throttle response, rapid steering response, and smooth gear shifting. In addition, the high-performance Macpherson gear suspension in front combined with the multi-link independent suspension system at the rear, gives the body strong stability and adaptability to navigate uneven road conditions smoothly.

As for the interior space, with 4695mm body length and 2710mm wheelbase, GS5 provides ample room for back-seat passengers and flexible large storage space, meeting the needs of car users who pursue comfort and space.

Quality and reputation are the “twin engines” of a brand. In the past year, GS5 has won many awards in the Middle East market, which shows that GS5 is not only popular in design and performance, but also excellent in professional evaluation, recognized by both the media and the industry.

Presently, GS5 is popular in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, and other Middle East countries. In the future, GAC MOTOR will continue to introduce new models, providing more choices for local consumers, and continue to create high-quality, high-tech mobile travel.

