Tuesday, 19/2/2019 | 3:55 UTC+0
Libyan Newswire

From around the world

Breaking news
ticket title
Central bank announces issue of 2nd new one Dinar note
Libya: Portraits Of Survival
Tunisian Foreign Ministry expresses satisfaction at release of Tunisians abducted in Zawia
Salama Discusses Political Situation in Libya
In 1 in 4 Elections, African Voters Face Delays
You are here:  / Press Release / Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2019

Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2019

February 19, 2019   

Post by relatedRelated post

LAKE OSWEGO, Oregon, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) will be exhibiting at the Middle East Rail conference February 26-27, 2019 in Dubai, UAE.  Mr. James Cowan, Senior Vice President & President, Greenbrier International, will be a featured speaker at the conference and will address “Transforming Freight Networks” on February 27 at 11:40 a.m.  Greenbrier invites all visitors to Middle East Rail to join us:

Venue: Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Dubai, UAE
 Greenbrier Stand: C20
 Event Contact: Thomas Jackson, Vice President
 Email: tom.jackson@gbrx.com; Mobile phone: 00+1 330-321-6301

Middle East Rail is the largest rail conference and expo in the Middle East, North Africa & Central Asia.  It features more than 5,500 visitors, more than 300 exhibitors, more than 600 government officials and speakers from the largest rail companies in the world.

The Greenbrier Companies Logo

About  Greenbrier
 Greenbrier—headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon—is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit.  Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, tank heads and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of over 9,600 railcars and performs management services for 358,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518796/The_Greenbrier_Companies_Inc_GBX_Logo.jpg

 

Tags:
-->
   
   

We share news on our website despite being worried about its size, means that we do not differentiate in news whether it is a small or any big news. Each news that is affecting people’s lives has to be published and discussed in different forums. With this state of mind, we share news on our website, because our ultimate goal is to witness that concerned authorities taking notice of the issue which has been raised in the shape of news on our website.

Read More!

Contact Us

Email: info@libyannewswire.com

Monthly Archives