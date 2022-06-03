Governor of the Central Bank of Libya meets Head of the Civil Status Department￼

Tripoli-The Governor of the Central Bank of Libya AL Siddiq Al-Kabir met in his office on Thursday with Brigadier General Tarek Hamouda Al Thumon Head of the Civil Status Department.

According to central bank sources, this meeting is part of cooperation and coordination with the newly mandated Department of Civil Status, to ensure a sound database and emphasize the importance of auditing and cleaning up the data contained in it in response to national security requirements.

Source: Libyan News Agency