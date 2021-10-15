Go and Change | The GS5 Launches in Iraq & Jordan

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — It’s time for the all-star GS5 to shine.

One of GAC MOTOR’s most successful SUV models is officially available for orders in Iraq and Jordan, accompanied by a brand-new showroom. GAC MOTOR has always attached great importance to the Middle East market, and in recent years has been striving to deepen the market layout in Iraq and Jordan.

Earlier, GS5 had been launched online in Jordan, and attracted a lot of attention on social media. For the Iraq market, the GS5 was launched in the Erbil showroom, the first “G” logo showroom built overseas, on October 9 and will be available in Baghdad on October 12.

World Class Quality, An Affordable Price

The GS5 is a highly capable modern SUV, which puts a wide variety of terrains and possibilities at your fingertips.

Behind the wheel, drivers enjoy a powerful driving experience, controlling a 1.5L Turbo engine and impressive 169 horsepower under the hood.

Handling is sensitive, with multiple terrain settings available and easily adjustable via GAC MOTOR’s signature touchscreen display.

In the passenger seats, comfort and style combine. Design features that give the GS5 its sleek, futuristic feel include top of the range matrix LED headlights, an imposing front grill and large panoramic glass sunroof, filling the interior cabin with space.

Designed with safety as a priority and ultimate comfort for all passengers, old or young, the GS5 provides superior, personalised luxury and cutting-edge Chinese vehicle technologies, all at an accessible price threshold.

Iraq and Jordan – Exciting New Markets

The Middle East region is a key market in the GAC MOTOR’s overseas sales strategy.

With the great cooperation of local dealer partners Qudra Arabia, GAC MOTOR is extremely excited to present Iraqi and Jordanian consumers with the GS5, and further integrate into the Middle Eastern region.

Attention to detail is key to the core concept of Chinese craftsmanship. Whether test driving a specific model or browsing a showroom to experience up close GAC’s vehicle technology, GAC MOTOR showrooms provide an airy and welcoming space to discuss how GAC can meet your travel needs.

GAC MOTOR Jordan and GAC MOTOR Iraq look forward to welcoming you. New technology; new models; a new way of thinking about transport. This is the GS5.

