GNU Minister of Oil and Gas discusses with his Nigerian counterpart prospects of oil investments in Africa￼

Tripoli-GNU Minister of Oil and Gas Mohamed Aoun discussed with Nigeria’s Minister of State for Oil Wealth Timbery Silva prospects of energy investment in Africa.

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the first Nigeria-Africa Natural Resource & Energy Investment Summit the two sides discussed Nigeria Africa’s natural resources and energy investments; opportunities for oil investments on the continent, the possibility of a transition to clean energy, as well as joint plans for oil and gas transport networks on the African continent.

Aoun stressed the need to invest in the available resources that Libya and the African continent have in common, and to make the best use of them for the public benefit of the peoples of the continent, and to provide key needs such as electricity. For his part, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Oil Wealth expressed his readiness to cooperate mutually with Libya in the oil field, highlighting importance of unifying all efforts to exploit the oil resources of African countries under terms and conditions consistent with the geography and specificity of the region.

Source: Libyan News Agency