GNU Foreign Minister reviews with the German Ambassador latest developments in Libya￼

Tripoli-GNU Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Najla Al-Mangoush received on Thursday, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Tripoli, German Ambassador to Libya Mikhail Onmakht.

According to the Foreign Ministry the meeting focused on ways to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between the two friendly countries and activate economic agreements between Libya and the Federal Republic of Germany.

Latest developments in the political situation in Libya were discussed at the meeting as well as the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Government of National Unity to stabilize the country, and to encourage the German role in supporting Libya’s parliamentary and presidential elections.

For his part, the German Ambassador stressed that the best solution to get out of the crisis is dialogue and political agreement to reach elections to promote stability in Libya.

Source: Libyan News Agency