GNA Minister Of Interior Meets Chief Security And Other Officials In Al Zawiya.
December 28, 2020
Tripoli, 28 December 2020(Lana) GNA Minister of Interior Fathi Pashagha met on Monday the Head of Security Directorate Brigadier Ali Al Lafi and the Member of the Municipal Council Wajdi Al Thabet. Pashagha stressed the importance of enforcement of law and order in the city of Al Zawiya, by providing the Municipality with the proper means to carry out its security responsibility. Alafi paid tribute to the Minister of Interior for his effort to enhance security in the towns and villages of the Municipality. =Lana=
