GNA Minister Of Interior Holds High-Level Security Meeting With Egyptian Delegation Visiting Tripoli.

Tripoli, 27 December 2020(Lana) GNA Minister of Interior Fathi Pashagha on Sunday discussed with the visiting Egyptian security delgation common security challenges and means of upgrading security cooperation between the two sisterly countries. According to the Interior Ministry Communication Office SMS page, the meeting, which was attended by the Head of Libyan Intellegence, focused on means of supporting the ceasefire, and the outcome of the 5+5 Commission, to back up international efforts to push the Libyan political talks on ending the Libyan crisis. The Ministry said the meeting comes within its security policy which aims to consolidate ties with sisterly and friendly countries and importnace of joint work between Cairo and Tripoli. The Egyptian delegation which included senior Intellegence and Foreign Ministry officials led by Ayman Badie arrived in Tripoli this morning for a visit, the first in as many years. According to local media sources the delegation was to meet a number of GNA officials including the Foreign Minister Mohamed Siala, though the GNA Governemnt kepta a low profile on the visit, publishing no details about it. =Lana=

Source: Libyan News Agency