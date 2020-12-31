Friday, 1/1/2021 | 3:37 UTC+0
Libyan Newswire

From around the world

Breaking news
ticket title
Pashagha Meets Committee Assigned With Integrating Fighters In Presence Of Commanders
President Of HNEC Briefs Head Of Information Corporation On Steps Taken By The Commission In Anticipation Of Next Year’s Elections
GNA Minister Of Defence And Chief Of Staff Inspect Al Khoms Marine Base
NDCC Records 342 New CoronaVirus Infections
Ambassadors Of United States, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom And France Renew Support For Political Talks
You are here:  / Government Policy / GNA Minister Of Defence And Chief Of Staff Inspect Al Khoms Marine Base

GNA Minister Of Defence And Chief Of Staff Inspect Al Khoms Marine Base

December 31, 2020   

Post by relatedRelated post

Al Khoms- GNA Minister of Defence Salahu Iddin Al Nemroush along with the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces have inspected the Al Khoms Marine Base to get a firsthand account of its readiness to handle the joint training program between the Libyan and Turkish Armies. This came at a tour the Minister and Chief of Staff of the base on Wednesday. A statement issued by the Burkan Al Ghadab Operation affiliated with the Libyan Army said the training was part of the military and security memo of understanding signed by the GNA and Turkey in November 2019.

Source: Libya News Agency

-->

POST YOUR COMMENTS

   
   