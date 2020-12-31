GNA Minister Of Defence And Chief Of Staff Inspect Al Khoms Marine Base

Al Khoms- GNA Minister of Defence Salahu Iddin Al Nemroush along with the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces have inspected the Al Khoms Marine Base to get a firsthand account of its readiness to handle the joint training program between the Libyan and Turkish Armies. This came at a tour the Minister and Chief of Staff of the base on Wednesday. A statement issued by the Burkan Al Ghadab Operation affiliated with the Libyan Army said the training was part of the military and security memo of understanding signed by the GNA and Turkey in November 2019.

Source: Libya News Agency