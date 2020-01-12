Breaking news
- ticket title
- Putin And Merkel: Berlin Conference On Libya Is Of Paramount Importance
- Suspension Of Schools For A Week In Greater Tripoli
- GNA Foreign Ministry Dismisses Statements Attributed To Undersecretary
- Merkel Says Berlin Will Host Libyan Peace Talks
- Putin: Time To Hold Libyan Peace Talks In Berlin
GNA Foreign Ministry Dismisses Statements Attributed To UndersecretaryJanuary 12, 2020
Tripoli-Foreign Ministry Communication Office has dismissed statements attributed to the Ministry's Undersecretary Mahmoud Al Telisi in which he was purportedly welcomed Italian effort to settle the Libyan crisis, and that the military solution has proved to be futile. A report posted to the Ministry's SMS page, and seen by the Libyan news agency said the Undersecretary did not give any statements to the Italian news agency Nova. The Office called on information media to verify their sources, and to contact the Office for verified news and reports.
Source: Libya News Agency