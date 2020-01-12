GNA Foreign Ministry Dismisses Statements Attributed To Undersecretary

Tripoli-Foreign Ministry Communication Office has dismissed statements attributed to the Ministry's Undersecretary Mahmoud Al Telisi in which he was purportedly welcomed Italian effort to settle the Libyan crisis, and that the military solution has proved to be futile. A report posted to the Ministry's SMS page, and seen by the Libyan news agency said the Undersecretary did not give any statements to the Italian news agency Nova. The Office called on information media to verify their sources, and to contact the Office for verified news and reports.

Source: Libya News Agency