GNA Foreign Minister Phoned By Egyptian Foreign Minister.

Tripoli, 28 December 2020(Lana) GNA Foreign Minister Mohamed Siala received a phone call on Monday from Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri. According to the GNA Foreign Minister Spokesman Mohamed Al Giblawi, the Libyan file and support for stability in Libya have been discussed. Al Giblawi said Shukri expressed his appreciation for the reception the Egyptian delegation was accorded in the Libyan capital, commending cooperation by both sides, and wishing the visit would be a step in the right direction. =Lana=

Source: Libyan News Agency