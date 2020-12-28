Breaking news
- ticket title
- GNA Minister Of Interior Meets Chief Security And Other Officials In Al Zawiya.
- GNA Foreign Minister Phoned By Egyptian Foreign Minister.
- Mi’tig Discuss With National Planning Council Measures To Unify Government Institutions.
- First “Cash for Work” initiative in Libya launched in Abu Salim
- President Of High Council Of State Discuss Security Situation With Commander Of Western Military Region.
Tripoli, 28 December 2020(Lana) GNA Foreign Minister Mohamed Siala received a phone call on Monday from Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri. According to the GNA Foreign Minister Spokesman Mohamed Al Giblawi, the Libyan file and support for stability in Libya have been discussed. Al Giblawi said Shukri expressed his appreciation for the reception the Egyptian delegation was accorded in the Libyan capital, commending cooperation by both sides, and wishing the visit would be a step in the right direction. =Lana=
Source: Libyan News Agency
