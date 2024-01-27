Global Schools Group Unveils New Logo

The Group runs 64 campuses for K-12 schools from Asia to Europe

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2024 / Global Schools Group (GSG) has launched its new logo last Friday (Jan 26), as the Singapore-based educational institution aims to chalk a new chapter in its 20+ year journey for the next decade and more.

Global Schools Group

New Logo inaugurated by the Group

GSG, an initiative of Global Schools Foundation, owns and operates a network of 64 award winning international schools around the world educating more than 45,000 students studying international curricula for outcomes that propel them on the path of global leadership.

The launch of the new logo at its Singapore conference coincided with the group's aims for the future which is to maximise potential through personalisation, competency-based learning and inspiring students to fall in love with learning.

"GSG aims to have its future schools drive significant value for its students and parents and new GSG logo reflects the aspirations and modernity that is expected by our stakeholders," said Mr Atul Temurnikar, Chairman of Global Schools Group.

GSG schools include 12 school brands which run 64 campuses across Asia, Middle East & UK/Europe. These include One World International School (Singapore, Riyadh, Osaka, Bangalore), Glendale International School (Hyderabad, Dubai), Global Indian International School (India, Singapore, Japan, UAE, Malaysia, Thailand), Dwight School Seoul (Korea), Harrods International School (Cambodia), Regent International School (Malaysia), Chinese International School Manila and Domuschola International School (The Philippines), Heath House Preparatory School (The UK), Vikaasa Group of Schools, Witty Group of Institutions (both India) and Emirates American School (UAE).

ABOUT GSG

Global Schools Group is an initiative of Global Schools Foundation, a not-for-profit which was founded in 2002 as a community-oriented education institution whose mission is to cultivate and nurture young minds into global leaders of the future. In the last two decades, the Group has grown as a leading premium K12 education institution. Its schools provide multiple international curricula, including International Baccalaureate, Cambridge IGCSE, British National Curricula, American common core and IPC curricula to over 45,000 students which study across 64 campuses in 11 countries in Asia, Middle East and Europe.

In 2021, GSG's parent body was recognised as "World's Most Awarded Network of Schools" by World Book of Records UK & Switzerland, for being a recipient of 235 awards for innovation, Green initiatives, Performance excellence, Business excellence etc.

