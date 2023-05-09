Global Autonomous Corporation (GAC), a Subsidiary of Alpine 4 Holdings Nasdaq: (ALPP), Obtains First of its Kind Three-Part License with the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority for GAC to Deploy the Company’s Autonomous Mesh Fulfillment Network in Dubai, UAE

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, announced that its subsidiary, Global Autonomous Corporation (GAC) has obtained the first of its kind three-part license approval with the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) for GAC to deploy the Company’s Autonomous Mesh Fulfillment Network in Dubai, UAE.

Over the past year, the Company has been actively looking for locations around the world to build out its GAC Mesh Fulfillment Network to be paired with Vayu Aerospace’s G1-MKII VTOL drone and the future US-2 drone platforms. Additionally, each platform will utilize some of the world’s first production ready, Solid-State Batteries supplied by Elecjet Power Cells (a subsidiary of ALPP).

Kent Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4 and Global Autonomous Corporation had this to say, “This three-part license is crucial to GAC’s success, and the Company is grateful for our local UAE consulting firm, Ghani Consulting, who has been working with the esteemed Dubai Civil Aviation Authority on evaluating and granting our license. It is the Company’s understanding that the Dubai Government will only be issuing limited licenses to companies seeking autonomous delivery by drone, with GAC now holding one of them, and with our specific 3-part license being the first of its kind. Of the licensees, GAC has been identified as the only company utilizing a kiosk-based mesh fulfillment network (GMFN) within its deployment strategy. The GMFN is meant to serve as more than mere “package hubs”, with a focus on job creation through the build-out of the kiosks and the employment of staff to operate them.“

The future of autonomous delivery of goods is one of the next great hurdles to overcome. Companies solving this problem will face a litany of issues ranging from regulatory restrictions to user integration, to airframe technologies capable of overcoming economies of scale. At Global Autonomous Corporation, we are solving these problems and combined with the forward-thinking citizens of Dubai, we are set to change the world together!“

3 Part Licensed Activities:

Helicopter Landing Pad (Helipad) Installation-(452029/4210005): “Includes constructing and installing fixed and temporary platforms for helicopters landing, whether on the ground, high rise buildings, oil platforms, including installing all the equipment that enable the safe landing.” This license will allow the Company to build its mesh kiosk system with landing pads for its drones throughout the city of Dubai.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Drone) Service-(100054/5229014) “Includes firms operating unmanned (U A V) and drones to provide various aerial services such as aerial photography, aerial advertising, air show photogrammetry Inspection, surveillance, spraying seeds and fertilizer wildlife protection weather forecasting, firefighting, etc.” This license allows GAC and its fleet of autonomous drones to fly in the airspace above Dubai for the delivery of packages.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Drone) Trading-(519017/4773713): “Includes reselling unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and Drones controlled by the remote control of a pilot on the ground in order to use for survey, still and video imaging, mapping and inspection.” This license will allow for the Company to expand its service offering to other partners, Joint Ventures, and Corporations in the UAE who need GAC’s service offerings.

About Global Autonomous Corporation: Global Autonomous Corporation’s (GAC) mission is direct and resolute. Create a simple, pleasant, and meaningful user experience to deliver goods autonomously.

https://gacusa.global/

https://elecjetpowercells.com/

https://vayuaerospace.com/

About Alpine 4 Holdings: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. is a Nasdaq traded Holding Company (trading symbol: ALPP) that acquires business, wholly, that fit under one of several portfolios: Aerospace, Defense Services, Technology, Manufacturing or Construction Services as either a Driver, Stabilizer or Facilitator from Alpine 4’s disruptive DSF business model. Alpine 4 works to vertically integrate the various subsidiaries with one another even if from different industries. Alpine 4 understands the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business, focusing on how the adaptation of new technologies, even in brick-and-mortar businesses, can drive innovation. Alpine 4 also believes that its holdings should benefit synergistically from each other, have the ability to collaborate across varying industries, spawn new ideas, and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards, but also increase value for our shareholders.

