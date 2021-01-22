Gharyan Is Ready To Exchange Detainees With People Of Eastern Region

Gharyan- The Reconciliation Council And The Families Of The Detainees And Abductees In The City Of Gharyan Have Sent A Letter To The Dignitaries Of The Eastern Region Expressing Their Willingness To Exchange Detainees From Both Sides.

In a statement on Thursday, the council and residents expressed readiness to find a mechanism to exchange detainees with the eastern region, and to end their suffering and the suffering of their relatives according to the lists submitted by the two parties.

The statement explained that the detainees from the eastern region were treated as guests, not prisoners of war, reassuring everyone that all the detainees in the city are in good shape and health. "The people of Gharyan are not murderers, as some subjective people tried to promote," the statement said.

Source: Libya News Agency