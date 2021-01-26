Getac’s new S410 semi-rugged laptop boosts performance, graphics capability, and configurable options to enhance efficiency in demanding work environments

TAIPEI, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Getac today announces the launch of its next-generation S410 semi-rugged laptop, enabling greater productivity, reliability, and configurability for mobile professionals in the demanding conditions encountered in defense, manufacturing, public safety, utilities, and the automotive industries.

Brilliant, all-day performance

The new S410 offers upgraded all-day performance, a new brilliant display, and enhanced memory and processing power, all in a longtime market-proven Getac form factor. Key features include the 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i5/i7 Processors with integrated Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics, PCIe NVMe SSD as default, and user-removable storage that improves efficiency for daily workflows and graphics-intensive tasks.

The S410 also features cutting-edge connectivity, thanks to its Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 module that supports the new IEEE 802.11ax standard, empowering smooth streaming of high-resolution video, fewer dropped connections, and faster connections at farther distances from a wireless router. Thunderbolt™ 4 technology provides ultra-fast transferring speeds for large amounts of data, while also making it easier to share that data with other devices.

A brighter screen (up to 1,000 nits), coupled with LumiBond® 2.0 Technology, ensures comfortable outdoor viewing, even when under direct sunlight. And what’s more, the S410 is expandable accommodating up to three batteries, thus ensuring zero downtime from shift to shift. A backlit keyboard makes work in low-light environments easier, while a larger touchpad enables a smooth user experience with fewer input errors.

As expected with Getac ruggedized products, the S410 is MIL-STD-810H certified, resists a three-foot drop, and sports a wide operating temperature range from -29°C to 63°C (-20°F to 145°F). Compliance with the IP53 rating allows users to operate in dusty and light rain conditions without fear of damaging the unit.

Getac Select® program – tailored for industry needs

The S410 is part of the Getac Select® program, which combines pre-configured rugged devices, software, accessories, and professional services into a total solution optimized for both individual applications and user groups. Key software utilities available for use alongside the S410 are the Getac Driving Safety Utility, and Getac Device Monitoring System (GDMS).[1]

Extensive Configurable Options

Extensive pre-configured options make the S410 uniquely suited to meet the demands of public safety, industrial manufacturing, utility field service, and automotive industry professionals, whether on patrol or on the factory floor.

Flexibility for manufacturing

The S410 allows a variety of inputs, including stylus pen, finger, or even a gloved finger, making it ideal for manufacturing environments such as shop floors and production lines. The portable design, featuring a solid carrying handle, extends mobility for production managers. Ensuring continuous work from dawn till dusk, the S410 accommodates up to three batteries that are hot-swappable for multiple shifts. The S410’s configuration options are diverse, supporting a variety of new and legacy I/O ports for more robust industrial computing operations and factory automation workloads.

Ideal for automotive workshop diagnostics and R&D engineering

The S410 is compatible with the latest automotive diagnostic software, while featuring the latest in wired and wireless connectivity, including the Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201, which delivers real-time access to on-board diagnostics and high-speed vehicle tests. The S410 is also ideal for automotive R&D and engineering professionals who require fast and accurate data collection, as well as vehicle testing and verification, in a wide range of environments, both on and off the road.

Perfect for patrols, day or night, in-vehicle or outdoors

Public Safety operations and patrols can face ever-changing circumstances that become very demanding when teams are on call for a full day or in tight quarters, but the S410 never misses a beat, day or night. Its backlit keyboard and new larger touchpad help minimize input errors, even in the dark, while in vehicle docking via diverse mounting solutions is also supported, with each option designed and engineered specifically for the S410. A superior level of data protection is also supported through US Federal CJIS compliance multi-factor authentication options, including Windows Hello webcam, RFID reader, fingerprint scanner, and smart card reader.

Reliable connectivity and safety for utility fieldwork

Asset management for utilities can be challenging as constant remote access to a central database is needed to synchronize information, manage and communicate with your workforce, and carry out GIS mapping. With the S410, service technicians in the field can obtain schematics, generate purchase orders, check inventory, and even video chat with remote expert to quickly solve problems thanks to built-in WLAN/BT/WWAN/GPS. Getac also works with solution partners to provide connectivity management with built-in security. To accommodate different field workers’ needs, and connect various devices and legacy infrastructure, multiple I/O configurations are available giving the S410 the precise features needed.

Optimize Uptime and Reliability with Getac Device Monitoring System (GDMS)

The Getac Device Monitoring System (GDMS) helps organizations maintain operational efficiency of their installed devices. GDMS, part of the Getac Select® program, is a software solution that monitors deployed devices, spotting potential issues before they impact field personnel, thus proactively reducing the risk of downtime.

For companies without dedicated IT resources that lack time or device admin personnel, Getac offers a premium service called Getac Device Monitoring System Enterprise Plus (GDMS E+)[2], where trained experts monitor Getac hardware and software in use by our customers.

“With the new Getac S410, we have responded to a great demand for a semi-rugged laptop that adapts easily to rapidly-changing conditions, across a wide range of industry applications,” says Rick Hwang, President of Rugged & Video Solutions Business Group at Getac. “Our on-going commitments to technology advancement, professional service, and reliability offer our customers peace of mind when handling complex fieldwork.”

Availability

The next-generation Getac S410 will be available on 2nd March 2021. For more information, please visit https://www.getac.com/intl/ products/laptops/S410/

[1] Getac Driving Safety Utility and Getac Device Monitoring System (GDMS) are individual options for the S410 under the Getac Select® program. For more information, please visit https://www.getac.com/intl/ getac-select/ [2] GDMS E+ is recently available in North America and EMEA regions.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group with a 2020 annual revenue of US $ 41.3 billion and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE: 3005). Getac was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to provide defense electronics. Today Getac’s business includes rugged laptops, rugged tablets, software, and mobile video solutions for defense, police, firefighters, utilities, automotive, manufacturing, transport and logistics. For more information visit: www.getac.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1426602/Getac_next_ generation_S410_semi_rugged_ laptop_1.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1426603/Getac_next_ generation_S410_semi_rugged_ laptop_3.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1426604/Getac_S410_has_ reliable_connectivity_and_ safety_for_utility_fieldwork. jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1426605/Getac_S410_is_ ideal_for_automotive_workshop_ diagnostics_and_R_D_ engineering.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1426606/Getac_S410_is_ perfect_for_patrols__day_or_ night__in_vehicle_or_outdoors. jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1426607/Getac_S410_ provides_flexibility_for_ manufacturing.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1318781/Getac_Logo.jpg