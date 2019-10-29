Getac announces a partnership with pureLiFi to bring ruggedized LiFi devices to the market.

Getac is leading the drive in exploring the potential of next-generation wireless technology for rugged devices

TELFORD, England, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Getac, a leading manufacturer of rugged tablets and PCs for military, manufacturing and automotive industries has announced that it is working with the world’s leading LiFi technology provider pureLiFi to evaluate the technology for design into future wireless devices.

LiFi enables data transmission via light rather than radio waves at high-speeds through small adjustments in the intensity. The result is a high-speed Internet connection that is more secure, reliable, and able to deliver bandwidth far beyond the capabilities of conventional wireless communications such as Wi-Fi.

For military, automotive, and manufacturing customers, security, safety and reliability are paramount to their operations. Getac ensures that they utilize the latest technologies to provide customers with solutions to overcome challenges and safeguard and improve productivity. LiFi is more secure and virtually interference-free compared to other wireless solutions. By introducing LiFi technology, Getac customers can take advantage of the security and reliability of a wired network with the flexibility of a wireless solution.

“Getac’s partnership with pureLiFi will make us the pioneer in the rugged devices industry to tap on the potential of next-generation connectivity, strengthening our commitment to customers operating in extreme and challenging environments,” said Amanda Ward, Director of EMEA Products and Solutions, Getac. “We look forward to leveraging on this highly innovative technology to provide customers with secure and reliable products that will further enhance productivity and safety in the workplace.”

“In 2019, pureLiFi launched components for integration into mobile devices aligned with our strategy to provide LiFi for every device and every light,” said Nikola Serafimovski, pureLiFi VP of Standardisation and Business Development. “As leading providers of rugged devices in key industries that can benefit greatly from LiFi, Getac are embracing this strategy. Getac will be the first device company to put LiFi onto their product roadmap and deliver to their customers unprecedented security, reliability and bandwidth by doing so.”

Getac will continue to evaluate the technology with customers to understand the best use cases for their core industries, with a view of designing LiFi into future devices as part of the Getac portfolio. Soon customers of Getac will have access to technology that can unleash unprecedented data, bandwidth and security.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation, a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2018 annual revenue $38 billion USD), was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defence electronic products. Getac’s business coverage includes; rugged notebooks, rugged tablet PCs and mobile video solution for military, public safety, utility, manufacturing, transportation, automotive and logistics customers. Getac’s strong R&D capabilities allow it to provide a high level of bespoke engineering and all-aspect hardware-software integration solutions. For more information visit: http://www.getac.com

About pureLiFi

pureLiFi is a Light communication company that was founded by Prof. Harald Haas and Dr Mostafa Afgani in 2012 as a spin-out of the University of Edinburgh to create OEM components, including LiFi drivers and receivers.

pureLiFi is a world-leading LiFi company which formed in response to the exponential growth in global demand for wireless bandwidth. pureLiFi has grown its international customer base around the world with international partnerships in place with organizations such as Cisco, Wipro and O2 Telefonica.

More information about LiFi capabilities and Gigabit LiFi can be found on the pureLiFi website http://www.pureLiFi.com