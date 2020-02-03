German Foreign Minister: Foreign Ministers To Meet On Libya In Mid March

Breaking news
Frankfurt-German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announced Sunday that a new meeting of Foreign Ministers of countries brokering a peace agreement in the Libya would be held in mid March. Maas told German ZDF channel 'all Ministers who attended Berlin Conference on Libya would meet again in mid March.' It is important that Libyan parties meet in the few coming days, he said.
Source: Libya News Agency