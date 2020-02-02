German Ambassador: Any Violation Of Truce Will Endanger Political Solution

Breaking news
Tripoli-German Ambassador to Libya Oliver Owcza has said that 'any violation of the fragile truce in Libya will endanger political solution of the crisis.' Owcza tweeted 'we share concerns expressed by UN Special Envoy Ghasan Salama in his briefing to the UN Security Council session', adding that 'any violation of the fragile truce will jeopardize the political solution aspired by the Libyan people.'
Source: Libya News Agency