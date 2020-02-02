Monday, 3/2/2020 | 1:56 UTC+0
Libyan Newswire

From around the world

Breaking news
ticket title
Libyan Consul In Beijing: Libyan Students In Wuhan Well And No Coronavirus Infection Among Them
Libyan Consulate In Tunis Urges Libyan Nationals To Declare Money At Border Crossings
German Ambassador: Any Violation Of Truce Will Endanger Political Solution
Algerian President Meets His Tunisian Counterpart To Discuss Libyan Crisis
OPEC Production Down Due To Oil Terminals Closure
You are here:  / Government Policy / German Ambassador: Any Violation Of Truce Will Endanger Political Solution

German Ambassador: Any Violation Of Truce Will Endanger Political Solution

February 2, 2020   

Post by relatedRelated post

Tripoli-German Ambassador to Libya Oliver Owcza has said that 'any violation of the fragile truce in Libya will endanger political solution of the crisis.' Owcza tweeted 'we share concerns expressed by UN Special Envoy Ghasan Salama in his briefing to the UN Security Council session', adding that 'any violation of the fragile truce will jeopardize the political solution aspired by the Libyan people.'

Source: Libya News Agency

-->
   
   