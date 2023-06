Head of the "Lebanese Forces" party, Samir Geagea, stressed that the date of June 14, 2023 is decisive, accusing "anyone who puts a white paper or a name other than the proposed candidates or slogans contributes with the axis of opposition to obstructing the presidential elections." Geagea's position came during the launch of the solar energy project, which will light the entire "Deir al-Ahmar" area, and work will start on it within a few weeks.

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon