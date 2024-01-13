GEAGEA, BELGIUM AMBASSADOR MEETCairo hosts Egyptian-Chinese talks at level of FMs Sunday

Lebanese Forces" party leader, Samir Geagea, on Saturday met in Maarab, the Ambassador of Belgium to Lebanon, Koen Vervaeke. Attendees discussed political developments in the country and the region, especially the war in Gaza and the escalation in the Red Sea and southern Lebanon, in addition to the actions of delegations seeking to avoid the expansion of the conflict and spare Lebanon from this imminent danger. Source: National News Agency - Lebanon Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry is due to have talks on Sunday with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The meeting, which will take place at Tahrir Palace, will tackle the distinguished Egyptian-Chinese relations as well as regional and international issues of common interest, topped by the situation in the Gaza Strip. The talks are set to be followed by signing ceremonies of a number of documents between the two sides, and eventually holding a joint press briefing. Source: State Information Service Egypt