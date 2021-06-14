GBT’s Voxelotor is First Sickle Cell Disease Treatment to Receive Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) Designation in the UK

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and LONDON, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and delivery of life-changing treatments for underserved patient communities, announced today that the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom has granted a Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation for voxelotor for the potential treatment of hemolytic anemia in adults and adolescent patients 12 years of age and older with sickle cell disease (SCD).

Following a review by the MHRA, PIM designations are given to promising treatments that are likely to offer a major advantage for patients and are an early indication that the treatment is a promising candidate for the Early Access to Medicines Scheme (EAMS). For the MHRA to grant a PIM designation, the product must meet each of the following three criteria:

The condition should be life-threatening or seriously debilitating with high unmet need, meaning there is no method of treatment, diagnosis or prevention available, or existing methods have serious limitations.

The medicinal product is likely to offer major advantage over methods currently used in the UK, based on both non-clinical and clinical data.

The potential adverse effects of the medicinal product are likely to be outweighed by the benefits, allowing for the reasonable expectation of a positive benefit risk balance.1

SCD is a rare genetic condition which affects approximately 15,000 people in the UK2 and 52,000 people across Europe.3 It has a devastating impact on the lives of those it affects and their families, including serious and life-threatening complications that can lead to organ damage and early death. Despite SCD being the first genetic disease to be examined at a molecular level,4 there remains a lack of urgency to treat SCD, which traditionally affects the African and Caribbean community, and healthcare disparities based on race persist.

“The sickle cell disease community, which for decades has been dramatically underserved, deserves innovative treatments that address the underlying cause of this debilitating disease,” said Nigel Nicholls, UK general manager of GBT. “Voxelotor is the first SCD treatment to receive the PIM designation, and this is a significant milestone in our efforts to potentially make this therapy available in the UK. This is an important step forward on our journey, and we remain committed to developing novel treatments with the hope of transforming the lives of those living with SCD.”

A first-in-class oral, once-daily therapy, voxelotor directly inhibits hemoglobin S polymerization, the root cause of the sickling and destruction of red blood cells in SCD. The sickling process causes hemolytic anemia (low hemoglobin due to red blood cell destruction), which impairs adequate oxygen delivery to the tissues and organs in the body.

Voxelotor is approved in the United States under the trade name Oxbryta® for the treatment of SCD in patients ages 12 years and older. GBT previously announced its plans to seek regulatory approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for voxelotor in the treatment of hemolytic anemia in SCD patients ages 12 years and older.

Prior to potential marketing authorization, GBT initiated an early access program for voxelotor in Europe and other regions outside the United States, which enables physicians to use early access regulatory and legal pathways to request voxelotor for the treatment of hemolytic anemia in eligible patients with SCD who do not have access to the medicine as part of a clinical trial. If approved for EAMS, the voxelotor early access program would be further extended to eligible UK patients.

About Sickle Cell Disease

SCD is a rare genetic condition which affects approximately 15,000 people in the UK2, an estimated 52,000 people in Europe,3 and millions of people throughout the world, particularly among those whose ancestors are from sub-Saharan Africa.5 It also affects people of Hispanic, South Asian, Southern European and Middle Eastern ancestry.5 SCD is a lifelong inherited rare blood disorder that impacts hemoglobin, a protein carried by red blood cells that delivers oxygen to tissues and organs throughout the body.6 Due to a genetic mutation, individuals with SCD form abnormal hemoglobin known as sickle hemoglobin. Through a process called hemoglobin polymerization, red blood cells become sickled – deoxygenated, crescent-shaped and rigid.6–8 The sickling process causes hemolytic anemia (low hemoglobin due to red blood cell destruction) and blockages in capillaries and small blood vessels, which impede the flow of blood and oxygen throughout the body. The diminished oxygen delivery to tissues and organs can lead to life-threatening complications, including stroke and irreversible organ damage.7–10

About Oxbryta® (voxelotor) Tablets

Oxbryta (voxelotor) is an oral, once-daily therapy for patients with sickle cell disease (SCD). Oxbryta works by increasing hemoglobin’s affinity for oxygen. Since oxygenated sickle hemoglobin does not polymerize, GBT believes Oxbryta blocks polymerization and the resultant sickling and destruction of red blood cells, which are primary pathologies faced by every single person living with SCD. Through addressing hemolytic anemia and improving oxygen delivery throughout the body, GBT believes that Oxbryta has the potential to modify the course of SCD. On Nov. 25, 2019, Oxbryta received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accelerated approval for the treatment of SCD in adults and children 12 years of age and older.11

As a condition of accelerated approval, GBT will continue to study Oxbryta in the HOPE-KIDS 2 Study, a post-approval confirmatory study using transcranial Doppler (TCD) flow velocity to assess the ability of the therapy to decrease stroke risk in children 2 to 15 years of age.

In recognition of the critical need for new SCD treatments, the FDA granted Oxbryta Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track, Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations for the treatment of patients with SCD. Additionally, Oxbryta has been granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and the European Commission (EC) has designated Oxbryta as an orphan medicinal product for the treatment of patients with SCD. Oxbryta was granted Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation in Great Britain from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The EMA has accepted for review GBT’s Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) seeking full marketing authorization of Oxbryta in Europe to treat hemolytic anemia in SCD patients ages 12 years and older. GBT also plans to seek regulatory approval to expand the potential use of Oxbryta in the United States for the treatment of SCD in children as young as 4 years old.

Important Safety Information

Oxbryta should not be taken if the patient has had an allergic reaction to voxelotor or any of the ingredients in Oxbryta. See the end of the patient leaflet for a list of the ingredients in Oxbryta. Oxbryta can cause serious side effects, including serious allergic reactions. Patients should tell their health care provider or get emergency medical help right away if they get rash, hives, shortness of breath or swelling of the face.

Patients receiving exchange transfusions should talk to their health care provider about possible difficulties with the interpretation of certain blood tests when taking Oxbryta.

The most common side effects of Oxbryta include headache, diarrhea, stomach (abdominal) pain, nausea, tiredness, rash and fever. These are not all the possible side effects of Oxbryta.

Before taking Oxbryta, patients should tell their health care provider about all medical conditions, including if they have liver problems; if they are pregnant or plan to become pregnant as it is not known if Oxbryta can harm an unborn baby; or if they are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed as it is not known if Oxbryta can pass into breastmilk or if it can harm a baby. Patients should not breastfeed during treatment with Oxbryta and for at least two weeks after the last dose.

Patients should tell their health care provider about all the medicines they take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and herbal supplements. Some medicines may affect how Oxbryta works. Oxbryta may also affect how other medicines work.

Patients are advised to call their doctor for medical advice about side effects. Side effects can be reported to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088. Side effects can also be reported to Global Blood Therapeutics at 1-833-428-4968 (1-833-GBT-4YOU).

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and delivery of life-changing treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. Founded in 2011, GBT is delivering on its goal to transform the treatment and care of sickle cell disease (SCD), a lifelong, devastating inherited blood disorder. The company has introduced Oxbryta® (voxelotor) in the United States, the first FDA-approved treatment that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin polymerization, the root cause of red blood cell sickling in SCD. GBT is also advancing its pipeline program in SCD with inclacumab, a P-selectin inhibitor in development to address pain crises associated with the disease, and GBT021601 (GBT601), the company’s next- generation hemoglobin S polymerization inhibitor. In addition, GBT’s drug discovery teams are working on new targets to develop the next wave of treatments for SCD. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news.

Forward-Looking Statements

