The price of a 95-octane gasoline canister on Friday rose to LBP 22,000, while 98-octane gasoline increased to LBP 21,000, and diesel reached LBP 22,000. Meanwhile, the price of a gas cylinder remained stable. The updated oil prices in Lebanon stand as follows: - 95-octane gasoline: LBP 1,610,000 - 98-octane gasoline: LBP 1,649,000 - Diesel: LBP 1,607,000 - Gas: LBP 937,000 Source: National news agency - Lebanon