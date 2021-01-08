Friday, 8/1/2021 | 2:38 UTC+0
Libyan Newswire

From around the world

Breaking news
ticket title
Second Virtual Meeting Of Advisory Committee Of Libyan Political Dialogue Forum
GNA Minister Of Transport Meets Director General Of Electricity Company
Human Rights Violations Monitoring Team Holds First Meeting
Al-Sarraj Is On An Unannounced Two-Day Visit To Italy
The National Oil Corporation Entered Into A Partnership With The US Department Of Energy
You are here:  / Press Release / GameChange Solar Unveils Bifacial Tracker Reflector Technology to Boost Power Production 15-20%

GameChange Solar Unveils Bifacial Tracker Reflector Technology to Boost Power Production 15-20%

January 8, 2021   

Post by relatedRelated post

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — GameChange Solar today announced BifacialReflector™, a patent-pending new technology which dramatically increases power production for the GameChange Solar Genius Tracker™ with bifacial modules. The technology is a highly reflective (.95 albedo), permanent solid surface up to 4m wide, which reflects light from just above ground level to the back of the bifacial modules. This technology is a significant improvement over other ideas since it is not a ground cover which has a limited life and requires constant maintenance. BifacialReflector™ is a self-cleaning, long-term (40-year life) solution. The reflectors can boost the gain by up to an estimated total of 15-20% when using bifacial modules, which is approximately 5-8% extra gain versus other bifacial trackers which do not have BifacialReflector™ technology.

Andrew Worden, CEO of GameChange Solar, stated: “Solar power plant owners globally have been asking for a cost-effective, long life, maintenance-free, high reflectivity (.95 albedo) ground cover to place under trackers with bifacial modules. We are excited to have been able to provide a unique and superior solution, the BifacialReflector™ technology. Our technology has a significant power boost for bifacial modules and has a life of 40 years with no maintenance, making it a meaningful breakthrough for the industry.”

Contact and media inquiries can be directed to Derick Botha +1 (302) 528-2125
email: [email protected]gamechangesolar.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1396669/gamechange.jpg

Tags:
-->
   
   