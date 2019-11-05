GAC Motor Set to Shine at Dubai Motor Show with Release of GN8 MPV in Middle East

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Driven by the spirit of pursuing greatness and its vision for a better future, Chinese automaker GAC Motor, a subsidiary company of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (“GAC Group”), has always been committed to creating an enjoyable life of mobility to people worldwide.

This November, GAC Motor is set to transform car travel for Middle Eastern consumers at the 2019 Dubai International Motor Show (“the Motor Show”). During the Motor Show, the automaker will hold a press conference on November 12 at Booth SS206 in Sheikh Saeed Halls 1-3 of the Dubai World Trade Center, where it will unveil the hotly anticipated GN8 MPV. In addition, GAC Motor will exhibit its all-star lineup, including MPVs, SUVs and sedans of various models, as well as the new electric vehicle AION S, which will make its debut at international motor shows.

Relentlessly in pursuit of excellence, GAC Motor will again shine as an eye-catching car brand on the world stage with the official release of its flagship GN8 MPV in the Middle East. The GN8 MPV is GAC Motor’s first high-end MPV model. With its streamlined side-body design, spacious internal cabin and superior driving experience, the vehicle will meet all business and household needs of consumers in the Middle East.

The Motor Show will mark the debut of the GS5 SUV and GN6 MPV on the Middle East market. GS5 SUV offers a balanced driving and riding experience that fulfills new generation consumers’ needs for practical utility. The GM6 MPV is the company’s second MPV product. With its original craftsmanship, it is designed to make family travel safer and more convenient.

The revolutionary pure electric vehicle AION S will also make its first international appearance at the Show. Aion S is a milestone of GAC’s dedication to the innovation and development of electric vehicles and its growing influence in the field of NEV.

GAC Motor’s upcoming third appearance at the Motor Show reflects the brand’s determination to deepen its presence in the Middle East.

With plan of entering Oman at the end of this year, GAC Motor has expanded its presence to nine countries in the region with 14 sales outlets. Working closely with local distributers to tailor sales strategies and service for local consumers, it has strategically launched several star models in the Middle East, including GS3 SUV and GA4 sedan which have been newly introduced into Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and Qatar earlier this year, as well as GS7, GS8 SUVs, and GA8 sedan.

In addition to the Middle East, GAC Motor is committed to its evolving journey of internationalisation. The Dubai International Motor Show is the third instance where the automaker has showcased its vehicles on the world stage in 2019, following the North American International Auto Show and St. Petersburg International Motor Show.

Besides, GAC Motor International has also taken actions for its overseas market management. A wholly-owned subsidiary has been opened in Hong Kong to better manage its international business. Taking Hong Kong as a hub, it will advance the trade operations with international partners. Moreover, the Russian subsidiary has been established as the first overseas subsidiary to improve its localized service capabilities and push forward its business in the region.

To date, GAC Motor is present in 24 countries in the Middle East, South-East Asia, Africa and the Americas.

