Fuel Your Fandom this Playoff Weekend with Detroit-Style Pizza

Rich Products - The Pioneer of Gluten-Free Detroit-Style Pizza - Encourages Locals to Enjoy Motown's Favorite Pie on Game Day

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / Global, family-owned food company Rich Products (Rich's) is encouraging Detroiters to celebrate their home team this weekend by picking up Detroit-style pizza from their favorite local pizzeria or convenience store on game day. The company, having a close relationship with the founding family of Detroit-style pizza, is especially passionate about the iconic rectangle-shaped pie. In 2023, Rich's launched the first ever Gluten-Free (GF) Detroit-Style Pizza Crust, which is now manufactured out of Rich's plant in Dearborn Heights, Michigan.

The Detroit-style pizza legacy began in 1946 at Buddy's Rendezvous on Detroit's east side when Gus Guerra made his first rectangle-shaped pizza. Fast forward 75 years and the unique pizza style has become a national favorite. Influenced by Sicilian pizza, Detroit-style is baked with a focaccia-style crust, cheese base and sauce topping. Today, Gus' grandson,Jack Guerra, Jr., serves as the plant manager at Rich's manufacturing facility in Michigan,where he and his father developed Rich's Gluten-Free Detroit-Style Pizza Crust.

"When my grandfather created Detroit-style pizza, he was looking to add something new to the menu at Buddy's," said Guerra, Jr. "My family had no idea the pizza style would become the icon that it is today. It's fun to see the story come full-circle for me and my dad with Rich's creating the first Gluten-Free Detroit-Style Pizza. As a proud Detroit native and fan, I can't think of a better way to celebrate this playoff run than with the pizza that has become the model for our city."

Rich's Gluten-Free Detroit-Style Pizza Crust offers the same great taste and consistency of a traditional deep dish - without guilt. Designed to cook, cut, and crunch like a traditional deep-dish pizza, the dough is meant to be topped with the garnish first, then the cheese spread up to the edges for a caramelized crunch, and lastly, the sauce, spread in stripes. The result is a thick and mouthwatering authentic Detroit-style pie ready in less than 10 minutes. Learn more about Rich's Gluten-Free Detroit-Style pizza here.

