From 2nd Generation AiPQ Engine, multi-categories to latest sponsorship, TCL reasserts its AIxIoT strategy to enable intelligent creativity at IFA2020

HONG KONG, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company with a mission to make life Intelligent, has reaffirmed at IFA2020 its commitment to AI x IoT strategy with AiPQ Engine™ Gen 2, smart multi-categories and latest FIBA sponsorship.

TCL has enjoyed strong growth in the early 2020. Despite unsettled economies, TCL has maintained impressive TV sales figures worldwide. In Q1 2020 alone, 4.27 million TCL brand TVs were sold with TCL QLED TV sales increasing 217.1% YoY.

In US retail market share, TCL brand TV ranked No.2* in Q1 2020. In Australian market, TCL ranked No.1 in March. TCL has also enjoyed sale volume increase in Italy of 16%, Germany 15%, Czech 100%, Poland 38%, UK 100%, and in France ranked No. 3 in terms of market share.

Driven by machine-learning algorithms matched with vast knowledge in human visual perception, TCL’s AiPQ Engine Gen 2 switches on the full potential of TCL’s big screen TVs with real-time audiovisual optimization according to various entertainment content genres and ambient watching environments. The advanced technology also allows global customization of the audiovisual performance for the unique applications of individual regions.

TCL’s AiPQ Engine Gen 2 optimizes color, contrast and clarity for an unrivaled 4K HDR experience. When combined with TCL’s continuous endeavor to drive QLED and Mini-LED technology, AiPQ Engine Gen 2 enables customers to enjoy upscaled non-4K TV content with TCL’s leading 4K display capacities as well as powerful color and contrast performance.

TCL showcased its 2020 QLED TV lineups, such as IMAX Enhanced and 8K Association certified X915 and EISA Award winner C815. TCL also presented the IF and EISA Award winner TCL TS9030 Dolby Atmos Ray·Danz soundbar and the TS8111 soundbar to further strengthen audio lineup. TCL has also launched air conditioner Ocarina and T-Smart, portable air conditioner models; washing machine X Series, P series, C Series refrigerator.

For mobile devices, TCL launches its latest tablets TCL 10 TABMAX and TABMID, TCL MOVETIME Family Watch MT43A and true wireless headphones TCL MOVEAUDIO S200. TCL also unveils the TCL NXTPAPER technology designed to combine the benefits of both screen and paper.

At IFA 2020, TCL has announced the reinforced collaboration with FIBA and will continue to attribute to international basketball community as FIBA Global Partner.

Basketball is not just a game, it’s a way of life for many of our fans. The partnership has ‘switched on’ more possibilities to bring basketball to our fans across the world, with TCL’s latest products and technology.

* The NPD Group, Inc., US Retail Tracking Service, LCD TV, based on unit sales, Jan.- Mar. 2020 combined, March 2020, and April 5-11, 2020