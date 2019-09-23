Fresh From IFA 2019, KONKA Touched Down at CE China With Its Latest Products

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — KONKA (000016.SZ), a leading home appliance manufacturer, presented at IFA’s CE China trade fair alongside its top-of-the-line TV products packed with world-leading technology. To meet the evolving lifestyle, the company’s new premium TV products, including KONKA TV A3 and KONKA OLED TV V1, feature a wide color gamut and ultra-high-definition displays and bring together KONKA’s expertise and innovation in the technology of TV into the sleek, slim and compact design.

“Ever since our decision to launch the joint venture in Egypt, a move that marks KONKA’s continued determination to expand its footprint in the Middle East and African markets, our non-stop efforts to meet the demand for the future TV products has enabled us to speed up technological breakthrough and enhance our services,” said Mario Zou, VP of Multimedia Industry Department and GM of International Business Division of KONKA. “We brought our latest products line-up to CE China as an opportunity to share with the world our unswerving pursuit to improve the audio-visual experience for tomorrow.”

Fresh from IFA 2019 in Berlin, KONKA TV A3 and KONKA OLED TV V1 shone at CE China

In the IFA Product Technical Innovation Award 2019, a campaign jointly established by IDG and GIC to reward the game-changers that set the new benchmark for the TV industry, KONKA TV A3 and KONKA OLED TV V1 were honored with “Design Innovation Gold Award” and “Audio-Visual Experience Gold Award” for their stunning audio-visual performance, smart capabilities and innovative design.

KONKA TV A3 and KONKA TV OLED V1 deliver a pristine and true-to-life picture quality, displaying all content with dazzling colors from every viewing angle. Powered by KONKA’s state-of-art image-enhancement technology, the two products achieve the harmonious audio and visual effects, offering an immersive experience that takes the family entertainment to another level.

The epitome of sound and picture quality comes with a minimalist design, enabling the TV to blend into the family space with perfect harmony. In combination with new aesthetic creativity, the two TVs house smart features that allow users to interact with home appliances through their fingertips.

A Chinese household name for high-quality

KONKA has become a name synonymous with quality products and innovation. To step up its pace on the path of breakthrough, KONKA has established a 5G ultra-high-definition (UHD) joint lab with Migu, a subsidiary of China Mobile Communications Corp, to strengthen its R&D capability.

With its footprint reaching around the globe, KONKA Star, an incubation and investment platform of KONKA, has set up fifteen R&D bases in five countries with one soon to take its root in London this year.

About KONKA Group

Founded in 1980, KONKA Group Co., Ltd started as China’s first electronic Sino-foreign joint-venture. With its main business lines covering multi-media consumer electronics, portable communication products, home appliances, satellite set-top boxes and upstream components.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/999312/KONKA_TV.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/999313/KONKA_CE_China. jpg