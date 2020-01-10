French FM says resolving Libya crisis is priority for France

TUNIS French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said resolving the crisis in Libya is a real priority for France and the Middle East region.

Speaking to reporters after meeting in Tunis with Tunisian President Kais Saied, Le Drian said they discussed the latest developments in Libya, while stressing that France agreed with Tunisia's call for respect for international legitimacy.

The stability of Libya is real priority for our two countries, said the French top diplomat.

He criticized the recently-signed agreements between Libya's internationally-recognized government and Turkey, noting it could further destabilize the situation in Libya and the region as a whole.

France, like Tunisia, supports the efforts of the UN Special Envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame to consolidate the international consensus at the Berlin conference soon to find solutions to the Libyan crisis, he added.

Germany has been trying to hold an international conference on Libya, bringing together all countries concerned with the Libyan crisis, in a bid to find a political solution.

No date has been set for the conference, which has been delayed more than once due to the differences among the participating countries.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK