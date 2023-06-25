General

Four police personnel martyred, one injured in ambush by terrorists, Daraa countryside

Four internal security personnel were martyred, and one was injured after they were ambushed by armed terrorists in vicinity of al-Jamal Roundabout in Muzayrib town, Daraa western countryside.

The terrorist ambush took place at around 7:30 am while a police patrol was heading from Daraa city to Tafas city to secure examination centers, a source at Daraa police command told SANA.

The source indicated that terrorists fired heavily at the patrol, causing the martyrdom and injury of its members, before they fled away.

A source at Daraa National Hospital said that the hospital received the bodies of 4 martyrs from the police who died immediately of their wounds, while the necessary treatment is being provided to a seriously wounded personnel.

