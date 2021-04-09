Former UN Envoy, Williams: The Elections Scheduled For Next December Are An Indispensable Condition For The Libyan People Who Want To Elect Their Leaders Democratically.

Rome, The former United Nations Acting Envoy to Libya, Stephanie Williams, said: “The Libyan elections, scheduled for next December, are an indispensable condition for the Libyan people who want to democratically elect their leaders.”

Williams added, in an interview with the Italian newspaper “La Stampa”, that the unification of sovereign institutions and defense is very desirable for the Libyan people and will be useful in light of the elections, while the international community can play a role in encouraging the political process.

The former UN envoy to Libya expressed hope that the current Italian government headed by Mario Draghi would continue to ensure the provision of exceptional support to the United Nations and its roadmap in Libya.

Williams stated that Italy played a very useful and decisive role through its embassy and through projects and programs to help the Libyans, according to the Italian “Nova” agency.

On her question about whether the ceasefire in Libya is stronger at this stage, Williams said that seeing calm and maintaining it is encouraging, while the Joint Military Committee is still meeting, explaining that the good intentions of the international community will be vital in the coming weeks and months.

Williams believed that Washington could play a key role in the future to use the new US commitment with multilateral institutions to support the United Nations-facilitated process in Libya.

Source: Libyan News Agency