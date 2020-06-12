FOREIGN MINISTER PRAISES CHINESE MEDICAL AID, WELCOMES EGYPTIAN INITIATIVE TO RESOLVE CONFLICT IN LIBYA

Foreign Affairs Minister Nassif Hitti received this Thursday, from the Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon, Wang Kejian, a donation by the Chinese embassy to government hospitals in Lebanon, consisting of 17,500 medical masks, 1500 units of medical protective clothing, 1320 protective glasses, and 1,000 pairs of shoes.

Minister Hitti thanked the People’s Republic of China, represented by the Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon, and uttered utmost appreciation “for the granting of this necessary medical and health donation; a gesture which reflects cooperation between our two countries.”

“This is not the first time that China has offered a medical donation to Lebanon in these difficult circumstances, where we are all battling against the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

Kejian, in turn, said “I am honored to hand over, on behalf of the Chinese embassy in Lebanon, a new batch of in-kind assistance in combating the COVID-19 pandemic in Lebanon. Since the outbreak of the virus, the Lebanese government has taken a series of strong technical measures. After more than two months of general mobilization, the situation in Lebanon seems to be headed towards stability, owing to the efforts of the Lebanese government and the positive cooperation of the Lebanese people. In this context, I would like to express my highest respect to the Lebanese people, and in particular to the medical staff who are exerting every effort possible.”

The ambassador noted that “the pandemic is not yet over, and containing it remains difficult and arduous. According to the World Health Organization, no country is capable of improving its situation without taking into account the others, no matter the country’s strength. China intends to provide whatever assistance it can to the countries affected by the pandemic, especially the developing ones, so as to limit the virus spread and secure economic and social recovery, in the hope that China can produce a vaccine at reasonable costs, so that developing countries can acquire it.”

On a different note, Minister Hitti welcomed the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Yasser Alawi, and discussed with him the situation in Lebanon and the region.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hitti welcomed the “Arab Republic of Egypt’s initiative to resolve the conflict in Libya,” praising “the efforts it exerted towards achieving a just and comprehensive solution that secures peace and stability for Libya and restores security and prosperity to its people.”

Source: National News Agency