Foreign Minister Holds Session Of Talks With Russian Foreign Minister In Moscow.

Moscow, Foreign and International Cooperation Minister Najla Al Mangoush held a session of talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavarov in Moscow on Thursday, focused on ways of upgrading exchange between the two countries.

The two sides agreed on importance of activating joint agreements, MoUs signed by the two countries, return of Russian companies to work in the oil sector, railway projects and opening of the Russian Embassy in Tripoli.

The two sides also agreed on exchange of visits and constant consultations over issues of common interest.

The meeting also dealt with the continuing improvement of the situation in Libya due to the efforts of the Presidency Council and the Government of National Unity to unify state institutions especially the military and security institutions.

The Russian position supporting the outcome of Berlin Conference 1 and 2 up to the forthcoming elections was also discussed at the meeting.

The Minister invited the Russian Foreign Minister Lavarov to visit Libya, which he accepted, provided that the timing will be decided later with coordination by both countries.

Source: Libyan News Agency