Foreign Minister chairs MBMA board meeting

Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa Academy for Diplomatic Studies (MBMA), chaired today the third meeting of the Academy’s board of trustees.

The Minister praised the role of MBMA in preparing and training employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the field of diplomatic work. He expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the board members in supporting the training programmes organized by the academy.

He stressed the importance of continuing to build on the skills and experiences that the academy has obtained in this field.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry is keen to support all academic programmes implemented by the MBMA to support the objectives of Bahrain’s foreign policy, he added.

Dr. Shaikha Muneera bint Khalifa bin Hamad Al Khalifa, MBMA Executive General, expressed her thanks to the Board members for their support and guidance, which contributed to the advancement and development of the academy's programmes to comply with the latest international standards in training

The academy’s most significant outcomes, plans, and future projects in diplomatic training were also highlighted

