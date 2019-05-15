Forbes Travel Guide Announces World’s Best Rooms

The Company’s Second Verified List Covers Luxury Hotels From Perth To Puerto Rico

ATLANTA, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Forbes Travel Guide released its Verified List for 2019’s World’s Best Hotel Rooms. The best-of list highlights 41 properties spanning 17 countries.

Verified Lists are compiled from data gathered by the company’s incognito inspectors, who stay at the properties and evaluate them on up to 900 standards for the guide’s annual Star Ratings, which were announced in February. The World’s Best Hotel Rooms list features properties with rooms that are not only beautiful, but exceptionally comfortable, functional and elegantly appointed with touches such as quality linens, luxurious toiletries and well-designed technology.

The winners achieved perfect scores on guest room and bathroom standards related to elements of luxury and guest comfort and convenience.

Elements of luxury standards reflect detailed attention to the level of sumptuous comfort, along with luxurious choices and conveniences. Examples include:

The room is supplied with a variety of high-quality amenities and/or technology

Exceptional attention to the interior design is evident, which may include notable artwork, excellent furniture fabrics, high-quality window treatments, etc.

The bathroom amenities are exceptionally luxurious

Guest comfort and convenience standards encompass physical comfort and surroundings. Considerations include:

The guest room is well-soundproofed

The bedroom offers a comfortable place to relax separate from the bed and desk areas

Grooming areas are generously spacious so that two persons could easily shower and dress in comfort

“Forbes Travel Guide’s Verified List for the World’s Best Rooms of course showcases the most beautiful accommodations, but it goes beyond how the rooms look,” said Filip Boyen, Forbes Travel Guide CEO. “Every hotel on this list was thoroughly tested and proved to be supremely comfortable, quiet and outfitted with superior amenities and technology. Travelers will find these hotel rooms provide the best all-around luxury experience. We congratulate everyone associated with these wonderful hotels and resorts.”

Among the winners, China claims six (Encore Macau; Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou; Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong; Rosewood Beijing; The Peninsula Beijing; Wynn Macau), and France four (Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel; Hotel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel; Mandarin Oriental, Paris; The Ritz Paris).

Independent hotels made a strong showing with 10 winners, including Palace Hotel Tokyo; The Alpina Gstaad; The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore; and The Resort at Pedregal.

To see the complete winners list, click here .