FM reiterates Egypt’s support for Kuwait in face of regional challenges

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has reiterated Egypt's support for Kuwait's security and stability in light of current regional challenges.

During a meeting with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad al Nasser al Sabah in Kuwait on Sunday, Shoukry termed Gulf security as "a redline", stressing the need for continued coordination between the two countries to face common challenges, topped by terrorism.

The two top diplomats agreed that the 13th session of the Egyptian-Kuwaiti ministerial committee be held in Cairo in early 2021, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez said.

Shoukry called on Kuwaiti businessmen to pump investments into the Egyptian market in the fields of banking, tourism, real estate and air services.

They also discussed the situation in the Palestinian territories, Syria, Iraq and Libya, as well as the latest developments regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Source: State Information Service Egypt