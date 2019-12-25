Flights Resumed Between Benina, Zantan, Sebha and Kufra Airports

Tripoli-The Airport Authority has announced resumption of flights between Benina Airport and the airports of Zantan and Kufra on a weekly basis. The Airport Authority said on its website domestic flights resumed from Benina to Zantan and Kufra airports by Afriqiyah Airlines which will run a flight from Benina to Kufra on Saturday to be followed by flights to Zantan on Wednesday.

Source: Libya News Agency