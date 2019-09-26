Fashion Meets Cool 5G Technology: ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G Very Well Presented at Vienna Fashion Week 2019

VIENNA, Austria, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile Internet, well presented ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G, the first 5G-ready smartphone in Austria at Vienna Fashion Week 2019, which is held in front of Vienna’s MuseumsQuartier for the eleventh time alongside international brands and around 70 designers’ collections showed on the catwalk. Early in July, ZTE Axon 10 Pro Series were launched in Austria cooperating with three major carriers in Austria, top retailers and e-commercial dealers. All the participants including designers, creatives, bloggers and fashion lovers will find it effortless chic with ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G to mark the memorable moments on this international stage for fashion, trends and lifestyle with its AI triple camera. It can also be a perfect occasion for the visitors and guests to experience the special capabilities of ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G, as well as drop by ZTE booth to explore more 5G technologies and experiences since ZTE is the unique mobile phone partner of the MQ Vienna Fashion Week.

Elegance Combined with Innovation

“‘Effortless chic & forever girl power’ is the brand essence of Emma Sweet. The moderate design elements not only bring unique elegance, but also integrate into everyday life situations. This expressive design composition is also visible in the ZTE Axon Pro 5G,” said fashion designer Emma Sweet. In the first row, special guests like former architect and influencer Ana Barros captured the most beautiful moments with ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G. “ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G was a good choice as it delivers impressive results with the AI triple camera. I was particularly impressed by the quality of the optical zoom. With the long focus lens I was able to photograph every detail without any problems and take great photos of the show,” praises Ana Barros, “ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G has also convinced me above all with its appearance. Due to its mirrored glass housing and the glass shimmering surface, it looks very noble. In addition, the flexible curved edge screen and the droplet shape make it very easy to hold in the hand. I’m really looking forward to the upcoming 5G era and gaining ultimate experiences with these amazing 5G devices like ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G.” All visitors had the opportunity to get their own opinion of the 5G flagship smartphone and test it.

ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G features a 6.47-inch AMOLED display. These are clearly superior to conventional screens in terms of contrast, black level and viewing angle. It’s equipped with a drop-shaped notch, a fingerprint sensor on the display and powerful AI triple camera. The three cameras are responsible for different focal lengths. In addition to the 48MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture and 6P lens, the 5G smartphone also has a 125-degree ultra wide-angle lens with a 20MP sensor and the 8MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, which corresponds to a triple optical zoom.

Commitment to 5G Network Upgrade in the Local Market

ZTE has earned a reputation as a pioneer in the field of 5G in the global and local market. In June, ZTE and the operator Hutchison Drei Austria have partnered to develop and deploy Austria’s first operational 5G network available to selected business clients in Linz, where ZTE and Hutchison Drei Austria have created the first ever continuous 5G coverage throughout an Austrian city. In August, Hutchison Drei Austria and ZTE built one of the best wireless networks in the DACH region. ZTE has been cooperating with Hutchison Drei Austria since 2010 and will continually support Hutchison Drei Austria to improve its 4G network performance and smoothly upgrade the network to 5G. The state-of-the-art 5G smartphone ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G is also an important part to demonstrate ZTE’s strong 5G end-to-end capabilities in the local market. ZTE is active in the 5G ecosystem and is collaborating with leading partners to accelerate the 5G terminal commercialization process. At present, ZTE has deployed 5G terminal cooperation with more than 20 carriers worldwide.

