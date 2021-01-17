Families Of Victims Found In Mass Graves In Tarhuna Identify Their Relatives On Saturday

Tripoli- Some Families Of The Missing Persons From The City Of Tarhuna Were Able Saturday, To Identify The Identity Of Their Relatives From Among The Bodies That Were Recovered From Tarhuna Graves, After Their Visit To The Personal Belongings Exhibition Organized By The Committee In Charge As Per The Minister Of Justice Resolution No. 411/2020 Regarding Supervision To Open Mass Graves In The City Of Tarhuna, With The Forensic Medicine Department.

The Ministry of Justice stated in a post on its official Facebook account that these families were able to identify a corpse belonging to the Al-Maati Amer Mesbah Ali, born in 1978 Tarhuna, who went missing on 20/12/2019, and was identified by his brother through his clothing, body tags, and personal belongings ((secondary identification methods)).

The exhibition will continue to be open so that the families of the missing persons from the city of Tarhuna can visit it, to help them identify their relatives by looking at the displayed clothes and personal belongings.

Source: Libya News Agency