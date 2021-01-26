Faena Group and Accor embark on global venture to expand the Faena brand worldwide

PARIS, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Alan Faena and Len Blavatnik of Faena Group, together with Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO of Accor, today announced the launch of a global strategic partnership focused on expanding the Faena brand around the globe.

Faena, one of the world’s most impactful brands in the luxury lifestyle and hospitality industry, and Accor, a world-leading hospitality group with an unparalleled brand portfolio and more than 5,000 properties across 110 countries, have partnered to expand the Faena brand to strategic destinations worldwide.

Alan Faena will work in partnership with Accor to break new ground, developing Faena Districts in select global destinations. This new venture will strengthen Faena’s personal and distinctive approach and will become a catalyst for exponential growth. Dubai is slated to be the first international destination.

“We have found in Accor a perfect partner; we have a shared vision and passion. As Faena expands, we plan to continue rethinking hospitality lifestyle and shaping the path for groundbreaking concepts, setting new industry standards in the creation of inimitable environments rooted in culture, positively transforming cities, shifting old paradigms and becoming new international cultural epicenters. It has always been our dream to share the Faena ethos and artistic vision around the globe, and with Accor we are turning this dream into reality,” said Alan Faena.

“Accor is building an experience-based hospitality platform and in doing so, we greatly value the energy and ideas that entrepreneurs, creators and visionaries bring. Alan Faena is a clear leader in the luxury lifestyle sector with his transformative concepts. Faena Districts are shifting the gravitational centers of the cities where they reside, making a true difference in their communities. These will serve as our model as we work hand-in-hand with the Faena team to help achieve their vision and global expansion ambitions. We look forward to a long and rewarding future working with Alan, Len and the entire Faena group,” said Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO, Accor.

The new venture will manage Faena Buenos Aires and Faena District Miami Beach, which was named as the #1 hotel in Miami, #2 hotel in the wider United States and twelfth highest ranked property in the entire world by readers of Condé Nast Traveler in their 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards, as well as all future projects created in collaboration together. This ground-breaking endeavor will result in pioneering businesses which specialize in the development of one-of-a-kind, socially responsible, holistic environments, anchored in cultural experiences ranging from residences and hotels, art and cultural spaces.

About Faena

Founded by Alan Faena and Len Blavatnik in 2000, Faena is global leader in the luxury lifestyle industry. A pioneer in its field, Faena has made innovation the heart of all its endeavors, emerging as the global model for high-quality, purpose-built lifestyle living. Specializing in the creation of one-of-a-kind holistic environments anchored in cultural experiences, which integrate residences, hotels, art and cultural spaces. The multi-award-winning Faena Districts are internationally renowned for shifting the gravitational center of cities, expanding their social footprint and becoming new cultural epicenters. Its projects are platforms for personal expression, cultural interaction and original thinking – destination landmarks encompassing new buildings, revitalized historic properties, and transformational experiences, which Faena develops collaboratively with teams of leading architects, designers and artists.

About Accor

Accor is a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The group has one of the industry’s most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing luxury and premium brands, midscale and economy offerings, unique lifestyle concepts, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces and more. Accor also boasts an unrivalled portfolio of distinctive brands and approximately 300,000 team members worldwide. Over 65 million members benefit from the company’s comprehensive loyalty program ALL – Accor Live Limitless – a daily lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. Through its Planet 21 – Acting Here, Accor Solidarity, RiiSE and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, the group is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACRFY) in the United States. For more information visit group.accor.com or follow Accor on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

