Facebook Closes Fake Accounts Linked To Russia And France Targeting African States Including Libya.

Tripoli, 20 December 2020(Lana) Facebook said it closed hundreds of accounts on Facebook and Instagram platforms run by groups associated with the French Military and Russia, which were targeting a number of African states including Libya. The company said on its website it has removed three networks targeting African states including Libya, after it ascertained of their concerted bogus behaviour. It indicated that the networks employed locals from Libya, Egypt and Sudan who run fake accounts in groups appearing as media organs and offered support for Khalifa Haftar to influence the political talks in Tunis. It said the persons behind this activity severely criticized Turkey, the Muslim Brotherhood and the Government of National Accord, and the UN-sponsored talks in Libya. =Lana=

Source: Libyan News Agency