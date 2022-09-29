Exclusible partners with Madalia World to sell virtual properties in first government-recognised Metaverse

Madalia World has created a digital version of Madeira recognized by the Regional Government. The first 500 virtual land NFTs of “Pioneers Collection” in Madalia are available on the Exclusible marketplace.

LISBON, Portugal , Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Madalia World” is a virtual world that incorporates Madeira’s “digital twin”, representing real locations. 500 unique virtual properties will be available on the Exclusible marketplace platform in NFT format in a first collection called the “Pioneers Collection”.

The plots, where it’s possible to build due to virtual building permits by Madeira’s Government have different prices based on size and location. Sale starts today (28 September) on Exclusible.com:

34 parcels – 9 hectares at 28 ETH (OTC) or 37K euros.

89 parcels – 3 hectares at 13 ETH (OTC) or 17K euros.

144 parcels – 1 hectare at 5 ETH (Random Minting) or 6K euros.

233 parcels- 2000 sqm at 1 ETH (Random Minting) or 1300 euros.

*conversion calculated on September 27.

In the digital Madalia World there are opportunities that do not exist in the physical world:

Building in protected and UNESCO-certified areas;

Using construction kits applicable to the virtual land;

Decorating with already owned NFTs or in-platform purchases;

Build vertically and divide, sell or rent the land;

Create businesses and buy commercial licenses.

“There are also extra benefits such as early access to Immersive Entertainment related to the Madalia IP, all Madalia public event ticket sales and all future sales of Virtual Properties & NFT Drops from Exclusible, access to purchase tickets to Madalia’s exclusive annual gala and an invitation to the “tree party” to plant 500 trees to offset the carbon footprint of the mint and NFT transactions.” explains Candy Flores de Freitas, co-founder and CEO of Dimmersions , the company focused on creating virtual and augmented reality solutions that created Madalia.

As this virtual world has a real connection to Madeira, property owners are encouraged to visit their own plot of land and test their constructions using Augmented Reality.

“With the launch of Madalia, we have increased our presence in the real estate and metaverse, and will continue to understand where the Web3 community wants to be and what experiences they are looking for,” explains Thibault Launay, CEO of Exclusible.