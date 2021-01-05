EU Ready To Contribute To Peaceful Solution In Libya

Brussels-EU High Representative of Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell renewed EU readiness to contribute to a peaceful solution in Libya. In press statements, Borrell said they were prepared to double their efforts in support of a consolidated dialogue in Libya, indicating that the EU was working within the framework of the Berlin operation and under the banner of the UN to find a solution to the conflict in Libya. The European contribution is crystallized mainly in the Irini Operation founded following the Berlin Conference, and which monitor execution of UN Resolution banning arms imports into Libya.

Source: Libya News Agency