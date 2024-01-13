Environment Minister: 2024 to witness establishment of African center for climate adaptation

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad said the current year will witness the implementation of an agreement on establishing the African Center of Excellence for Resilience and Adaptation to the Impacts of Climate Change. The agreement was signed with CEO of the African Union Development Agency-NEPAD Nardos Bekele-Thomas on the fringe of the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), she said. In statements to MENA on Friday 12/01/2024, Fouad said efforts are under way for establishing the center as soon as possible. The center will work on building capabilities of African countries in the fields of adaptation and participating in scientific fields, including reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), an estimated 1.3 billion Africans will need support to adapt to climate change by 2030, and this number is expected to rise to 3.2 billion by 2050, as indicated by the 2022 Adaptation Gaps Report issued by the U nited Nation Environment Program (UNEP). Source: State Information Service Egypt