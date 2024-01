NNA correspondent in Marjayoun reported that the Israeli enemy is targeting the Darb Al-Souq neighborhood, south of the town of Mays Al-Jabal, with artillery shelling. Likewise, our representative in Nabatieh reported that the outskirts of the towns of Al-Jebeen and Tair Harf in the Bint Jbeil district have been subjected to hostile artillery shelling since 12:30 this afternoon. Source: National News Agency - Lebanon