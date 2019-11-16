Elin Group Places Firm Order with De Havilland Canada for Three Dash 8-400 Aircraft

The Dash 8-400 aircraft continues to confirm its position as the world’s most advanced and most productive turboprop

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (“De Havilland Canada”) announced today that Elin Group Limited has signed a firm purchase agreement for three Dash 8-400 aircraft. Headquartered in Nigeria, Elin Group has diverse business interests in real estate development, power generation, agricultural development, gas utilization, mining, maritime operations and the aviation sector.

“The Dash 8-400 aircraft’s speed, comfort and versatility superbly meet our requirements as we look at opportunities to support Nigeria’s resource sector, particularly for oil and gas operations. The Dash 8-400 turboprop has been operating in Nigeria with other carriers and we have seen how this aircraft can support our diverse operational requirements,” said Caroline Pritheesh, Managing Director, Elin Group. “We are very pleased to have reached this agreement with De Havilland Canada as we look forward to expanding our business with the impressive capabilities of the Dash 8-400 aircraft.”

“As a dynamic entrepreneur and a leader with a vision, I am profoundly pleased that De Havilland Canada and Elin Group Nigeria have come together to form a formidable business relationship that will enable Elin Group to deliver cutting-edge service to customers in the aviation sector,” said Elizabeth Jack-Rich, Chief Executive Officer, Elin Group. “It has always been my vision to collaborate with a company of high technical and innovative repute to see the actualization of my vision to broaden services in different economic facets. I am particularly proud today, about this alliance with De Havilland Canada; the acquisition of the Dash 8-400 aircraft for operations in Nigeria is a step in the right direction and it couldn’t have come at a better time than now.

“I would like to assure you that we are in this for the long haul and look forward to expanding other business horizons for our collective organizational wellbeing,” added Dr. Jack-Rich.

“We are delighted to welcome Elin Group to our family of customers and to announce this order – the second booked since the relaunch of De Havilland Canada in June this year,” said Todd Young, Chief Operating Officer, De Havilland Canada. “Propelled by the excitement generated by the transition of the Dash 8 aircraft program to De Havilland Canada, our Sales and Marketing teams are focusing their attention on building a pipeline of orders to further increase our backlog and reconfirm the Dash 8-400 aircraft’s position as the world’s most advanced and most productive turboprop. Africa continues to be a showcase market for the Dash 8-400 where the aircraft’s speed, hot and high performance and higher payload capabilities bring significant advantages to new markets within the continent.”

De Havilland Canada’s first firm order following the company’s relaunch in June 2019, was signed by the United Republic of Tanzania, represented by the Tanzanian Government Flight Agency (TGFA).

With its acquisition of the Dash 8 aircraft program, Longview Aviation Capital has proudly relaunched De Havilland Canada, one of Canada’s most iconic brands. De Havilland Canada’s portfolio includes sales and production of the Dash 8-400 aircraft, one of the world’s most important commercial aircraft, as well as support for the worldwide fleet of Dash 8-100/200/300/400 aircraft. The company is committed to maintain the brand’s 90-year-old reputation for expertise, excellence and reliability in its manufacturing and commercial operations, and through its global network providing enhanced customer services and support. Increasingly, the company is focused on the cost competitiveness of aircraft across their lifespan.

