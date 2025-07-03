Electoral Commission Engages Donors in Consultative Meeting on Election Support Project

Tripoli: An expanded consultative meeting was recently held at the Media Center of the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) between the Commission’s Board of Directors and donors of the Election Support Project. This gathering saw the participation of the Chairman and members of the Commission’s Board of Directors, along with the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting focused on strategies to bolster the electoral process, including the implementation plans of the commission and an assessment of the resources and material needs necessary for successful execution. Participants took the opportunity to review project plans, evaluate the first half of the 2025 plan, and delve into the latest electoral arrangements concerning the voting phase and the commission’s preparedness for the upcoming elections.

The attendees expressed appreciation for the commission’s dedicated efforts to ensure a smooth electoral process for the 2025 Municipa

l Council Elections (Group II). They highlighted the commission’s work in facilitating voter access to the polls, set to take place in the first half of next August.