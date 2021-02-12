Egypt’s FM calls for comprehensive political solution in Libya

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry called Thursday for reaching a comprehensive political solution to the Libyan crisis, which allows the handover of power to an elected government.

Shoukry made the comments during a meeting with the foreign ministers of Greece, Cyprus, France, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

The ministers discussed the latest developments in the East Mediterranean region and the Middle East and exchanged views on ways to resolve the crises in the region.

The top Egyptian diplomat called for ending all forms of foreign interference in Libya's internal affairs and the departure of all foreign fighters and mercenaries from the North African country.

He stressed the need to make use of all potentials of cooperation to achieve mutual interests and face challenges and threats, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said.

Shoukry also stressed the importance of respecting international law and the principles of good neighbourliness, non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, the departure of foreign troops from crises areas and distancing from threatening of using military power.

He stressed that the Palestinian cause is central to the security and stability in the region, calling for reaching a final settlement on the basis of the two-state solution and East Jerusalem as a capital of the future Palestinian state.

Source: State Information Service Egypt