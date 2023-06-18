Egyptian parties demand withdrawal of US and Turkish occupation forces from Syria

The Global Gathering in Support of the Choice of Resistance Conference in Egypt has demanded the withdrawal of the US and Turkish occupation forces from the Syrian territory, underscoring the importance of Arab solidarity to liberate the entire Arab territory from occupation. During a symposium entitled “Syria after Arab Summit and the developments of situation in Lebanon”, General Coordinator of the Gathering, Dr. Jamal Zahran, said “Syria’s return to the Arab League is a victory for Syria and Arabism.”

Zahran called for Arab solidarity in confronting all the dangers facing the whole region, such occupation, economic crises, or attempts to impose domination.

In turn, member of the Egyptian Socialist Party, Dr. Karima al-Hafnawi, said that return of Syria to the Arab League is a legitimate right, and Arab countries must stand with Syria and contribute to the reconstruction process in the country.

She noted that Arab national security begins with Syria which has defeated terrorism.

For his part, Head of the Egyptian National Accord Party, Mohamed Refaat, said that all what Syria has been exposed to was a scheme that targeted Syria and the Arabs, adding that Damascus is the gateway to national security for Egypt.

Egyptian Journalist, Amr Nassef, said that Syria’s stance in support of the resistance made it targeted by the colonial powers, calling for joint Arab action to help in the reconstruction process.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency